Senate poll: Voting from registered graduates constituency next month

With the university witnessing continuing protests against the postponement of the elections of Registered Graduates constituency, the varsity in a statement issued Wednesday said that “the election of 15 Ordinary Fellows from the constituency of Registered Graduates for the Panjab University Senate elections will be held either on third or fourth Sunday of September which is either on September 19 or 26 this year, depending on the response from the states of Delhi and Uttarakhand”.

It further stated that PU has already sent another reminder to these states on August 23 and is also “continuously following up with them”.

It was said that “PU has already received positive response from the five states which includes Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chandigarh. The University is fully prepared to conduct the election of Registered Graduates on the above dates”.

Voting for the registered graduates, the biggest constituency of the PU Senate elections, earlier slated to be held on August 18, was postponed by the varsity citing lack of permissions to hold the elections.

Issuing a notice in this regard, the university had stated that of the seven states and UTs where polling is held, Uttarakhand and Delhi were yet to give the nod and space for polls to be conducted.

Even Haryana, supposed to have 29 booths, had lapsed on giving permission for at least seven booths, stating they are being used for Haryana Staff Selection Examinations. Punjab too, in a letter dated August 10, had reportedly communicated to the varsity that “the schools have opened only a few days ago and Senate elections happen to be on a working day” and had requested the varsity to either choose alternative dates or reschedule for a holiday.

“Therefore, due to circumstances stated above, which are beyond the control of university, competent authority has ordered to postpone, for the time being, the election of Registered Graduate constituency,” the notice had read.

The Senate elections for the Panjab University, which have not been held for a year, began on August 3 and were supposed to end on August 23.

These elections were first scheduled in August last year, but were postponed by Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar citing the pandemic. After the HC in April this year pulled up the V-C for the delay, polls were scheduled from April 26, but were postponed again due to the second wave of Covid-19.

The university has since seen several protests by all stakeholders which had spilled on to the city roads and outside the UT Administration’s offices as well.

On July 8, the HC had directed the varsity to place on record the Senate election schedule by July 16.

The elections for faculties which were scheduled to take place on August 23 too were postponed for September 1.