Seminar held on freedom of press, challenges

Punjab and Chandigarh Journalists Union and Chandigarh and Haryana Journalists Union jointly organised a seminar on “freedom of press and challenges” in Chandigarh’s Kala Bhawan, Sector 16 Friday.

Addressing the seminar, Indian Journalist Union (IJU) general secretary Balwinder Jammu demanded restoration of Working Journalists Act, 1955, to ensure better service conditions for journalists, financial assistance to the bereaved families of journalists like other Corona warriors or frontline workers and formulation of pension scheme for media persons.

Chief guest of the event and Punjab Information and Public Relations Minister Aman Arora said the department has already initiated the process of re-constitution of the accreditation committee. Journalist union leaders Balbir Jandu and Ram Singh Brar and senior journalist Hamir Singh also addressed the event.