Seminar at Panjab University: ‘Academic collabs can strengthen educational ties with countries’

Collaborations in academic programmes and research is needed to strengthen international educational relations, Prof Nandita Singh, Dean of International Students at Panjab University, said Tuesday.

Advertising

Speaking at a seminar on strengthening UK-India higher education relations at the university, she said, “We need to engage more students, and do more collaborations in academic programmes and research to strengthen international educational relations”.

“The seminar was organised to educate students and faculty about the various scholarships they can utilise. The Indian government is also supporting students going abroad for higher studies. We have Commonwealth fellowships, GIAN (Global Initiative for Academic Networks) and more programmes by which we foster educational relations at an international level,” Prof Nandita told Chandigarh Newsline.

She further said that said many universities from all over the world were showing interest in academic programmes and research collaborations with Panjab University.

Speaking at the event, British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Ayre, said, “UK is a multicultural society, home to an Indian diaspora of 1.5 million and India hosts the largest Chevening Scholarships and fellowships programme in the world.”

Chevening scholarship offers financial support along with the opportunity to become part of the highly regarded and influential Chevening global network, he said. Dr Sandeep Singh Kaura, adviser (Skill Development) with Punjab government, spoke about his experience at UK as a Chevening Gurukul Fellow.

Advertising

The session concluded with a question-and-answer session, where students sought clarifications about various scholarships.