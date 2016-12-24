Sell research to avoid financial crisis: Korean ambassador at Panjab University

If the grant is released, then the university will get a total sum of Rs 176 crore in 2016. (Express Archives) If the grant is released, then the university will get a total sum of Rs 176 crore in 2016. (Express Archives)

“Educational institutions should sell their research studies to corporations to generate revenue for themselves and to avoid situations like financial crises,” said Cho Hyun, Ambassador of Korea to India, on a visit to Panjab University to deliver a lecture on “Korea, India’s Strategic partner”.

Talking to the Chandigarh Newsline on the sidelines of his address he said, “The problems of financial crises due to lack of state funding are present in Korea as well. The institutions should not depend wholly on the government, they need to increase the tuition fee if need be, but most importantly we need to bridge the gap between corporations and institutes so that they can sell their patents to earn money and recognition in the market.”

cThe decision to raise tuition fees comes as the authorities haven’t been able to find an alternate solution to earn revenue, to show twenty-five percent increase in their income (keeping 2013-2014 as base) to the Central Government before January 15.

Speaking about the measly number of Korean students coming to India, Cho said, “India needs to work on its international image as at the global level it has been projected by the international media as a country which is unsafe and high on crime. The USA has a much higher rate of crime and still our students are preferring to go there, so I would like to urge that India work on this, so that Korean students or students from other countries come and study in this country.”

Focusing primarily on strong academic relations between the two countries, Cho called upon Panjab University to do road shows in Korea to enhance admissions from Korea. “There are only 300-odd Korean students studying in India and none in Panjab University, which is a matter of shame.”

He also deliberated upon the geographical and social demographic profile of Korea, while highlighting the pivotal role played by South Korea in the arena of FTAs (free trade agreements), and its invaluable contribution to the United Nations after becoming a member in 1991, open market economy and technology being its main forte.

While discussing Indian ethos and culture he stated, “Unity is our power and diversity is the aim in the 21st century.” He also focused on India-Korea relations in terms of their partnership as a ‘Special Strategic Partner’ and a neighbour who can help keep the other neighbours friendly.

Further, he also spoke about the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility, offering to act as “matchmaker” between Panjab University and Korean corporate bodies.

