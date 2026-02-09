Sell official vehicle of Haryana Roadways director to clear arrears of retired employee, orders court

As per court records, Jai Pal was appointed as a conductor in Haryana Roadways on October 16, 1984. He was promoted to the post of sub-inspector on October 25, 2012. Rohitash Singh, who was appointed along with him but was junior in seniority, was later promoted to the post of inspector ahead of Jai Pal.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Feb 9, 2026 02:31 PM IST
The Chandigarh district court has directed that the official vehicle of the director of Haryana Roadways be sold to clear the arrears of a retired employee, after the department failed to comply with earlier court directions.

The case pertains to Jai Pal, a retired sub-inspector of Haryana Roadways, who approached the Chandigarh district court after being denied promotion during service.

As per his application, despite being senior, Jai Pal was overlooked for promotion, while his junior, Rohitash Singh, was promoted ahead of him to the post of inspector.

Following his retirement, Jai Pal filed a civil suit seeking promotion from a retrospective date along with payment of arrears. The court allowed his petition and directed the Haryana Roadways to grant him promotion with retrospective effect and pay arrears amounting to nearly Rs 5 lakh.

However, according to Jai Pal’s counsel D R Kaith, the department failed to implement the court’s order. As a result, an execution petition was filed before the court. Taking a serious view of the non-compliance, the court ordered attachment of the director’s official vehicle last year. Despite this, the arrears were still not released to the retired employee.

Subsequently, an application was moved seeking permission to sell the attached vehicle. Acting on the plea, the court has now ordered that the director’s official car be sold and the proceeds used to pay the arrears due to the petitioner.

Case background

As per court records, Jai Pal was appointed as a conductor in Haryana Roadways on October 16, 1984. He was promoted to the post of sub-inspector on October 25, 2012. Rohitash Singh, who was appointed along with him but was junior in seniority, was later promoted to the post of inspector ahead of Jai Pal.

Aggrieved by the decision, Jai Pal filed a civil case in the Chandigarh district court. About three years ago, the court ruled in his favour, holding that he was entitled to promotion and consequential benefits from a retrospective date.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

