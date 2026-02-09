Sell official vehicle of Haryana Roadways director to clear arrears of retired employee, orders court

As per court records, Jai Pal was appointed as a conductor in Haryana Roadways on October 16, 1984.

The Chandigarh district court has directed that the official vehicle of the director of Haryana Roadways be sold to clear the arrears of a retired employee, after the department failed to comply with earlier court directions.

The case pertains to Jai Pal, a retired sub-inspector of Haryana Roadways, who approached the Chandigarh district court after being denied promotion during service.

As per his application, despite being senior, Jai Pal was overlooked for promotion, while his junior, Rohitash Singh, was promoted ahead of him to the post of inspector.

Following his retirement, Jai Pal filed a civil suit seeking promotion from a retrospective date along with payment of arrears. The court allowed his petition and directed the Haryana Roadways to grant him promotion with retrospective effect and pay arrears amounting to nearly Rs 5 lakh.