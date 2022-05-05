Selja, Bishnoi, Surjewala missing, Hooda says no factionalism in Congress Haryana unit

Even as sulking state leaders gave revamped Haryana Congress show of strength a miss, former CM Bhupinder Hooda refuted talk of infighting within the party.

“You people ask us questions on infighting, this and that faction etc…but there is no infighting in the Congress. We all are one team and with all our party workers, we are a strengthened Congress and will soon oust this BJP-JJP government in the state,” said Hooda.

He added: “I have never seen such enthusiasm in our party workers who welcomed the new team at over 40 places on the national highway from Delhi to Chandigarh. Despite heavy rains, people kept waiting for us. This shows that people of Haryana have immense faith in Congress. We shall fulfill their expectations and raise their voice from the streets to Vidhan Sabha.”

Wednesday’s show of strength was given a miss by Kumari Selja, Kuldeep Bishnoi, and Randeep Surjewala.

Selja, however, did go to the party office at Chandigarh to attend the ceremony, but since the Hoodas and Bhan got late by four hours, she also left and did not attend the event.

New state unit chief Udai Bhan told media persons in Chandigarh that there was “no infighting in Congress” and he would “ensure that all the working presidents, MLAs and other party leaders, and party workers unitedly work towards strengthening the party and ensure that people who are already fed up with this BJP-JJP regime throw them out and choose Congress party to work for the State’s welfare”.

Party incharge Vivek Bansal added, “Party high command took the decision keeping in mind the sentiments of the people of Haryana. Congress party shall emerge stronger and our best wishes are with the new team”.

Hooda and Bhan said that unlike Punjab, AAP will not be able to make much foothold in Haryana, where Congress will remain the “only viable alternative”.

On Selja’s absence, Bansal said she waited for a long time at the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee office but as the function got delayed she left as she had to catch a flight.

About Surjewala, Bansal said that he was preoccupied with the party’s upcoming Chintan Shivir preparations, while Ajay Yadav had some pre-fixed engagements. About Bishnoi, he said he could not come due to some reason.

With PTI inputs