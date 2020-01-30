Chandigarh: ‘Self-styled godman’ booked over rape allegation by 2 minors

The accused is a native of village Budgaon of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and had opened his ashram in Trilokpur about 18 years ago. The accused is a native of village Budgaon of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and had opened his ashram in Trilokpur about 18 years ago.

‘Self-styled godman’ Lakshyanand, operating out of Trilokpur village near Panchkula ‘s Raipur Rani, was arrested Wednesday following rape allegations by two minor girls.

The complaint was received Tuesday late night and an FIR was registered. The medical examination of both the girls was carried Tuesday night in Panchkula’s civil hospital. Their statements were recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, Wednesday. The accused was arrested around 9.30 pm on Wednesday.

Sources told Chandigarh Newsline that in the girls’ medical examination, doctors have said that “possibility of sexual assault cannot be ruled out.”

According to the FIR, the girls — who are of 13 and 14 years— alleged that on January 25 they had gone to the accused’s ashram.

Their two brothers had also accompanied them. The victims alleged that while their brothers were kept in one room, both the girls were taken to another room. “It was there the Baba raped us several times for three days. He also threatened to kill us if we informed anybody about it.”

The girls in the FIR further alleged that Lakshyanand had raped them once, last month as well. While one of them hails from Uttar Pradesh, the other girl is a native of Punjab.

Panchkula police has registered a case against Lakshyanand under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act.

Lakshyanand was taken into police custody late Tuesday night and was formally arrested late Wednesday.

According to police, Lakshyanand had told them that the complaint was a part of a “conspiracy” being hatched by a man with whom he has an ongoing financial dispute.

The accused is a native of village Budgaon of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and had opened his ashram in Trilokpur about 18 years ago.

DCP Kamal Deep Goyal, said, “The accused is being questioned on the charges levelled against him. The girls are with their families”.

Lakshyanand was earlier booked in February last year, when a woman alleged that he drugged and raped her in his ashram.

According to the police, the victim in that case was a native of Uttar Pradesh.

“She told her husband about Lakshyanand’s act on reaching home. The couple approached UP police, who denied to register FIR citing jurisdiction issues. Her complaint was forwarded to Haryana Chief Minister’s office and subsequently a case on charges of rape was registered against Lakshyanand. However, the charges him the accused were not proved,” one of the police officers told Newsline.

