Seizures since January 1: 11 pistols, 2 dozen cartridges

CHANDIGARH POLICE has been going on a spree to seize country made weapons, live cartridges along with arresting the people possessing these in the last one month significantly, ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. If statistics are to be believed, at least 11 country made pistols along with around two dozen cartridges were seized since January 1 in Chandigarh. A total of nine people, including a few from Mohali were arrested. In most cases, the police learnt that weapons were being received at cheap prices between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 from many parts of Western UP, Meerut and Dehradun.

These seizures were made by independent investigation cells including the Crime Branch, District Crime Cell, Operations Cell and the staff of local police stations. In a 10-day-long investigation, the District Crime Cell has managed to apprehend four people and recovered five country made weapons including two desi kattas, two pistols and one country made revolver in one case.

A police officer said, “It is too early to say that the seized weapons were meant for disturbing the law-and-order situation ahead of the Assembly elections but possibility cannot be ruled out. There can be many motives. One of the suspects, Kuldeep Kumar, arrested with a country-made pistol and one magazine, has been working with a financier and kept the weapon for terrorising the people who were unable to return the money. In another case, the supplier of illegal weapons in UP was identified. But the supplier has been missing from his location in view of the UP Assembly elections.”

A man, Jannu Malik, along with two women was arrested with an illegal pistol for making a foiled attempt to kill one of their relatives following a personal dispute in Dadumajra area on January 14. “There are two aspects of the seizures of illegal and country made weapons. First, usually the police put its majority of resources for maintaining law and order situation near sensitive events, including the civic body elections, Assembly elections, etc. As the elections approach in Punjab, security arrangements are always on stake in the capital city, Chandigarh. Indeed, these weapons were seized when security was beefed up in the view of elections. Second, the weapons can be used to disturb the law and order during the elections. So far, we have not come through such disclosure by any of the accused,” SSP (crime) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

Two rounded up

A source said, “Two suspected members of an organised gang active in a neighbouring state were rounded up with illegal weapons in Chandigarh. The suspects are being questioned, to ascertain the motive behind possessing the weapons.