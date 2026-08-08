Seized iPhone-12 replaced with iPhone-7’: CBI court summons ex-Chandigarh SHO, SI, businessman to face trial

A Special CBI Court in Chandigarh has ordered summons to three accused in a case involving the alleged destruction of a seizure memo and replacement of a seized iPhone. (Ai-generated image)

A Special CBI Court in Chandigarh has taken cognisance against former SHO, former Sub-Inspector, and businessman Anil Malhotra, in a CBI case alleging that an iPhone-12 seized from Malhotra in 2022 was replaced with an iPhone-7 during investigation to suppress crucial digital evidence.

Special Judicial Magistrate Neelam passed the order after hearing the CBI and directed that the three accused be summoned to face trial under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including criminal conspiracy, fabrication and destruction of evidence, preparing incorrect public records, and criminal breach of trust by a public servant.

The case stems from an FIR registered by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch, Chandigarh, on April 15, 2024, against then SHO Ram Rattan, then SI Satyawan and others over alleged irregularities during the investigation of an FIR registered on the complaint of a woman against Malhotra under IPC sections related to assault on a woman’s modesty, criminal intimidation, and extortion, among others in 2022.