Seized iPhone-12 replaced with iPhone-7’: CBI court summons ex-Chandigarh SHO, SI, businessman to face trial

A Special CBI Court in Chandigarh has taken cognisance against former SHO, former Sub-Inspector, and businessman Anil Malhotra, in a CBI case alleging that an iPhone-12 seized from Malhotra in 2022 was replaced with an iPhone-7 during investigation to suppress crucial digital evidence.
Special Judicial Magistrate Neelam passed the order after hearing the CBI and directed that the three accused be summoned to face trial under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including criminal conspiracy, fabrication and destruction of evidence, preparing incorrect public records, and criminal breach of trust by a public servant.
The case stems from an FIR registered by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch, Chandigarh, on April 15, 2024, against then SHO Ram Rattan, then SI Satyawan and others over alleged irregularities during the investigation of an FIR registered on the complaint of a woman against Malhotra under IPC sections related to assault on a woman’s modesty, criminal intimidation, and extortion, among others in 2022.
According to the CBI, Malhotra was arrested and an Apple iPhone-12 was allegedly seized from his possession. The agency claimed that the handset contained “incriminating material and objectionable videos”, but during the subsequent investigation, the original iPhone-12 was allegedly replaced with an iPhone-7, while the original seizure memo was destroyed and a fresh seizure memo was fabricated to conceal the substitution.
The court, after examining the material collected during investigation, observed, “the seizure memo dated April 4, 2022, prepared by SI Sundari, was deliberately destroyed by SI Satyawan in connivance with Anil Malhotra and SHO Ramrattan. SI Satyawan further dishonestly prepared false and fabricated seizure memo dated April 9, 2022 by replacing the mobile phone with IMEI No. 359154075800039 (iPhone-7) in place of the iPhone-12 while investigating… and deliberately favoured accused Anil Malhotra by suppressing and replacing crucial digital evidence”.
The order further recorded that the Apple iPhone-12 seized at the time of Malhotra’s arrest, allegedly containing incriminating material and objectionable videos, “was not produced as case property and the seized iPhone-12 was replaced with an iPhone-7, and false records were created to project the substituted device iPhone-7 as the original seized phone”.
The court also referred to the forensic evidence relied upon by the CBI, observing that the CFSL examination revealed that the seized handset was an iPhone-7 and not an iPhone-12. It further noted that call detail records and CFSL data showed that Malhotra continued to have access to both handsets even after the iPhone-7 had purportedly been deposited in the malkhana, thereby falsifying the seizure memo dated April 9, 2022.
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On the issue of prior sanction, the court held that “no formal sanction… is required to prosecute a public servant for criminal breach of trust under Section 409 IPC” and observed that an “act of embezzlement or misappropriation is never considered an official duty, so the protective shield of prior sanction does not apply”.
It further held that “performance of official duty under colour of public authority cannot be camouflaged to commit crime” and that “it is not the official duty of the public servant to fabricate the false public records and misappropriate the public/case property etc”.
The court further observed that the accused had allegedly “fraudulently or dishonestly destroyed the seizure memo dated April 4, 2022”, attracting an offence under Section 204 of IPC. It also referred to allegations that the then SHO and SI directed the malkhana in-charge not to make entries in Register No. 19 until further orders and later instructed him to make back-dated entries on the basis of the April 9, 2022 seizure memo, allegedly attracting an offence under Section 218 of IPC.
Concluding that “there is sufficient material on the file to take cognisance”, the special CBI court ordered summons to Rattan, Satyawan and Malhotra to face trial.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More