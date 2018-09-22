Segregation of waste mandatory for every household from October 2: Chandigarh MC

Applicants in queue for the garbage collection jobs at Municipal Corporation office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, Friday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Applicants in queue for the garbage collection jobs at Municipal Corporation office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, Friday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

THE CHANDIGARH Municipal Corporation has decided to make segregation of waste mandatory for every household from October 2. Mayor Davesh Moudgil said that until the Twin Bin Hopper Tippers are purchased, division using a wooden block will be made in the existing tractor trolleys hired for waste collection. Garbage has to be segregated into green and dry waste. And, from December 2, the MC plans to impose penalty on those not segregating waste.

On the other hand, the Finance and Contract Committee on Friday gave the go-ahead to appoint 155 door-to-door garbage collectors, who submitted job applications at the MC office on Friday. As the MC is taking over garbage collection, it has decided to give jobs to garbage collectors who have been working independently till date. Also, the committee has decided to increase the number of tractor trolleys from 70 to 150. The 155 garbage collectors are among the 1,437 registered with the MC. They can join duty next week after verification. More appointments would be made and this is the first shift of appointment.

“Though we have opened job registration for all garbage collectors, we will give first preference to the 1,437 already registered with us. If all of them do not come forward, then we will choose from non-registered collectors,” said the mayor. “We will begin our awareness sessions soon. In case a resident does not give segregated waste from October 2, he will be conveyed the same by our helpers. Our first endeavour is to create awareness and later, any further action will be thought over. If a resident continues to give mixed waste, the helper will stop lifting his garbage and later, even fines will be added to his water bill,” Moudgil told Chandigarh Newsline.

Also, sanitary inspectors have been told that helpers may collect garbage from the doorsteps of those who are elderly or have physical problems and cannot come to drop the garbage in the trolley.

In the category of unregistered garbage collectors, the MC has received 700 applications in the last two days.

The garbage collectors have been on strike for the last 11 days. However, the MC says that it is the union leaders who are getting affected and genuine garbage collectors want jobs and were approaching them. An emergency meeting of the MC Finance and Contract Committee, chaired by the mayor, was held on Friday. Moudgil had convened the F&CC meeting to monitor the issue of door-to-door collection of waste and Swachh Bharat Mission on a weekly basis.

The committee also gave its nod to hire 152 tractor trolleys for door-to-door collection on emergency basis from commercial establishments and households of Chandigarh. The committee also fixed the timings of tractor trolleys to lift waste from households from 7 am am to 3 pm. The members also decided that horticulture waste would be lifted every Sunday.

To promote onsite composting, the F and CC approved the installation of composting pots mandatory for all councillors and officers, including MC officials up to Group C and Group D employees so that inspires people to adopt onsite composting at the household level.

The committee has even decided to install public address system in the tractor trolleys to be used to lift garbage from household basis for creating awareness among masses.

