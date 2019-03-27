Segregation at source will start from June 1 this year, Chandigarh administration tells NGT

THE UT Administration on Tuesday informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Delhi, that segregation at source will start in Chandigarh from June 1 this year and the whole city will be covered by September 2019. The administration apprised the tribunal that construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant (tile manufacturing) will be started by April 2019.

UT officers, including Adviser Manoj Kumar Parida, IFS Debendra Dalai and MC Commissioner Kamal Kishore Yadav, appeared before the tribunal in connection with compliance of NGT directions in various environment-related issues.

On the issue of solid waste management, the administration informed the NGT that the legacy waste (radioactive waste) will be remedied from Chandigarh by 2020. The NGT has summoned heads of all the states and UTs seeking the status reports on various environmental issues. On Wednesday, representatives of Chandigarh and Orissa appeared before the NGT.

On the issue of Ghaggar river being polluted, officers informed the NGT that all the discharge points releasing untreated wastewater into drains, which finally reaches Ghaggar river, are being stopped and most of the points have already been plugged. The tribunal was informed that all the existing sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Chandigarh will be upgraded to meet the latest prescribed norms by November 2021.

IFS Debendra Dalai said, “NGT was informed about the measures being adopted to improve air quality in Chandigarh. Measures included the constitution of Air Quality Monitoring Committee, which was approved by Chandigarh Pollution Control Board, synchronising traffic lights, ban on biomass and garbage burning for reducing the air pollution. We submitted our reply on various issues in writing form before the NGT.”

The tribunal was informed that the tertiary treated water was already being supplied and used in various parks, gardens and at golf course. On the matter of bio-medical waste, the tribunal was informed that around 2,500 kg per day bio-medical waste generated in Chandigarh is being collected and treated on a daily basis.