Chandigarh: Segregated waste collection in southern sectors from today

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will begin segregated waste collection in southern sectors from Monday. The system is already in place in northern sectors — from sectors 1 to 30.

At 7 am, twin bin hopper tippers will be flagged off by Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma in Sector 38. The system will be implemented in 12 southern sectors, that is from sectors 31 to 38 west, 45, 46 and 47. In gated societies, it will kick in later.

Only segregated waste will be accepted, else it will be followed by penalty.

A Swachh Survekshan team is scheduled to visit in March and before that the civic body wants the entire system of waste collection to be in place. So far, independent waste collectors were carrying out waste collection and only in the last General House meeting, the matter was resolved with them.

The signing of a memorandum of understanding also has begun between the MC and the independent waste collectors who will be hired by the civic body for this system.

Around 150 twin bin hopper tippers will carry out waste collection in southern sectors.

Segregated waste, i.e. wet, dry and hazardous waste, from the domestic generators will be collected through newly deployed 97 vehicles on a daily basis.

Earlier, the MC had deployed 99 door-to-door waste collection vehicles, which are also running in the city to collect segregated waste from villages and some commercial areas of the city.

Chandigarh has been divided into four zones and 26 wards.

Each ward has 9,600 households and commercial establishments on average. In Chandigarh, waste is generated from various sources, including households, commercial areas and other institutions like RWAs, hospitals and hotels.

The households or residential complexes are covered by the door-to-door collection system while the semi-bulk and bulk generators are covered by the bulk collection system. With this facility, Chandigarh will ensure 100% coverage of wards through its door-to-door segregated collection system by deploying all the 390 additional vehicles, officials said.