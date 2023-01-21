Seeking hike in price, Haryana farmers stop sending cane to mills

Seeking a hike in the prices of sugarcane, the farmers have stopped supplying the farm produce to the sugar mills in Haryana from Friday onwards, effectively bringing them to a halt. Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has claimed that the farmers have “locked” all sugar mills seeking a price of Rs 450 per quintal for sugarcane.

Sources said farmers’ agitation has hampered the normal crushing in sugar mills. “The mills have to be put on maintenance from Friday night itself as there is no new arrival of sugarcane for 13 mills,” an official said.

Traditionally, Haryana had been offering higher prices for the sugarcane in comparison to the neighbouring states. But this year, Punjab is buying sugarcane at the rate of Rs 380 per quintal in comparison to Rs 362 per quintal of Haryana. In the previous crushing season too, the Haryana mills had offered similar rates for sugarcane, while the farmers were hoping for a hike this time.

As per their announced programme, the farmers started camping in front of sugar mills on Friday. Chaduni said: “The (enhanced) prices of sugarcane have not been declared while the crushing season began two months ago. This attitude of government has upset the farmers.”

BKU spokesman Rakesh Bains said: “If the government doesn’t increase sugar prices by January 22, we will hold a state level meeting at Kurukshetra the next day to decide the next course of action.”