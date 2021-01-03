Seek law and order report from me, not DGP or CS: Amarinder to Punjab Governor

Days after Governor V P Singh Badnore said he would summon the Punjab Chief Secretary and DGP over damage to mobile towers in the state, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said the Governor should have taken up the matter with him as he is the custodian of the Home portfolio.

“While the propaganda of the BJP on collapse of law and order in the state was nothing more than a tactic to divert attention from the farm laws issue and the resultant farmers’ agitation, if the Governor nevertheless had any concerns on the situation, he should have taken up the matter directly with him (Amarinder) as custodian of the Home Portfolio,” said the CM in a statement.

Terming unfortunate the fact that the Governor had bowed to the antics of the BJP, the CM observed that it had taken just a day for the former to react to the state BJP leadership’s complaint of purported law and order collapse in Punjab.

Amarinder slammed the state BJP leadership for “adding fuel to fire, with their irresponsible statements, in the already charged atmosphere triggered by the draconian farm laws”. He termed it a vicious game plan of the party to undermine the peaceful agitation of the farmers by calling a few minor incidents of damage to some mobile towers as a law and order problem.