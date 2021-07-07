Seeing rush during Sunday restricted hrs at Sukhna, Chandigarh opens

Stating that Sunday restrictions were possibly causing overcrowding at Sukhna Lake, the Chandigarh Administration decided to open the lake for the whole day. However, it was stated that if crowding continues, they will mull over closing the lake during weekends.

The UT Administration decided this in the war room meeting here Tuesday.

“The restrictions on opening of Sukhna Lake for only 4 hours in the morning and 2 hours in the evening on Sundays are withdrawn, so that overcrowding during the restricted hours of opening is avoided,” it was stated.

However, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore directed the Director General of Police to be strict on violators at the Sukhna Lake and if crowding continues despite opening the lake for whole day, they will consider closing of the same on weekends. “Badnore expressed serious concern about overcrowding at Sukhna Lake and directed the police authorities to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour at Sukhna Lake and also to take necessary steps to deter the crowding at Sukhna Lake. The Administrator also directed to consider the closure of Sukhna Lake during evenings of weekend, if the visitors at Sukhna Lake do not adhere to Covid protocols and such over-crowding is observed even after opening it for the whole day,” the UT Administration said.

Sukhna Lake has been experiencing a huge rush and crowd with people not following COVID protocol at all.

LIQUOR VENDS, SWIMMING POOLS OPENED

The Chandigarh administration also decided to open select swimming pools of Sports Department.

However, it was stated that it will be opened for the swimmers/players on the condition that all eligible players are administered at least one dose of vaccine and are tested after every fortnight. At the same time, the UT also directed that liquor vends will be clubbed in the category of restaurants, bars and eateries and are allowed to open accordingly.

Mucormycosis cases

The number of mucormycosis patients being received daily has drastically come down to about three to four patients per day. The fatality of mucormycosis cases has also come down to 11% in PGIMER.

Dr Jasbinder Kaur, Director Principal, GMCH-32, mentioned that there are 22 active cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), out of which four are likely to be discharged.

The PGIMER director said that 2,000 Litre Per Minute (LPM) oxygen plant will become functional by Wednesday.

VACCINATION CAMP AT SUKHNA FROM TODAY

Dr Amandeep Kang, Director Health Services, stated that 10,921 covid samples have been tested for the city during last week and the positivity rate was 0.6 per cent. She said that 5,66,601 doses of vaccines have also been administered in Chandigarh so far. Currently, 26,199 doses are available and they are going to explore the possibility of starting mobile vaccination by using CTU buses vaccination from next week. She also stated that a Special Vaccination Camp would be arranged at Sukhna Lake soon.