Seechewal, Sahney file papers for 2 RS seats from Punjab

Environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and entrepreneur-philanthropist Vikramjit Singh Sahney Tuesday filed their nomination papers for two Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab as Aam Aadmi party candidates.

Given the overwhelming majority of the AAP in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, its candidates are set to be elected unopposed.

The terms of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab — Congress’s Ambika Soni and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Balwinder Singh Bhunder — are due to expire on July 4.

“Seechewal and Sahney, both Padma Shri awardees, filed their nominations with the secretary of the Punjab legislative assembly in the presence of Cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal,” the AAP said.

Tuesday WAS the last day for filing of nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 1, while the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is June 3. Seechewal is known for his efforts to clean the 160-km-long Kali Bein rivulet in Kapurthala’s Sultanpur Lodhi. Sikhs believe that Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, attained enlightenment after taking a dip in Kali Bein.