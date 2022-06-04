Seechewal, Sahney elected unopposed; all 7 RS MPs from Punjab are AAP’s

Environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and entrepreneur-philanthropist Vikramjit Singh Sahney, nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party, were Friday elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Friday was the last day for the withdrawal of candidature for June 10 polls to the two seats and of the three who had filed nomination, one withdrew his candidature, returning officer-cum-secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Surinder Pal said.

Pal declared Seechewal and Sahney as elected and handed them the certificates. The duo also met Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. The Speaker expressed confidence that Seechewal and Sahney will work for the betterment of Punjab and will also raise the crucial issues of the state in the Upper House.

An AAP statement said the party has created history by nominating RS members to all the seven seats from Punjab. With AAP having 97 MLAs in the 117 member Vidhan Sabha, the opposition parties did not even field any candidates for the RS polls.

In March, the AAP had nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, Lovely Professional University founder Ashok Mittal, former IIT Delhi faculty Sandeep Pathak and industrialist Sanjeev Arora for Rajya Sabha. They all were elected unopposed.