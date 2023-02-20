Seechewal launches campaign to bring water from Bist Doab Canal to fields

Launching the campaign to save underground water, environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal on Sunday appealed to the farmers to use the water of Bist Doab Canal in agriculture.

After inspecting different areas of the distributaries of Bist Doab passing through Doaba, Seechewal said that people of Punjab use only around 30% of the canal water, while Rajasthan is using water that is double the size of the canal.

In the olden days, efforts were made to supply water to every farm by means of ‘Sua and Kasia’ (small water-carrying channels), but in Doaba, the farmers preferred to use tube well water instead of canal water and as a result, the ‘Sua and Kasia’ are now a dead duck.

Seechewal said that now an underground pipeline would be laid to deliver canal water to the fields, the entire cost of which would be borne by the Punjab government. During a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the past, he had assured that the state government would bear the entire cost of the pipes required to bring water from the canal to the fields, the MP added.

Seechewal said that Bist Doab Canal has the capacity to flow 1,450 cusecs of water, but like the farmers of Malwa, the farmers of this region are not demanding the canal water. For this reason, 1,450 cusecs of water was never released into Bist Doab Canal. He said that from 2016, the project to concrete the banks of the canal was started so that the water could reach the tail end, but after spending crores to strengthen the canal, no arrangement has been made to take the water to the fields.

Seechewal said that according to the 2017 report of the Central Ground Water Board, the groundwater in Punjab would be 1,000 feet deep by 2039, which would make farming very difficult. Extracting water from such a depth would be a big challenge in itself, he added. He appealed to the farmers to use the canal water for farming, instead of tube wells.

In Punjab, Underground Pipeline System (UGPS) for irrigation is already in place where pipelines from tube wells are laid in such a way to cover the entire field, as UGPS can help save around 30% irrigation water, according to experts. But in the last five decades, only 19% of the total field area has been covered under the scheme. In this period, 2.21 per cent of the state’s total area under agriculture has come under UGPS, with Bathinda and Faridkot topping the charts in terms of adopting the scheme. Under the scheme, the state provides 50% subsidy on UGPS installation to tube well-irrigated land, and 90% subsidy to canal-irrigated areas.