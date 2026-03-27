Seechewal raises issue of bank penalties on failing to keep minimum account balance 

Minimum balance penalty rules came under scrutiny in Parliament as a Rajya Sabha MP raised concerns over charges on rural account holders. (File Photo)

Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal during the Budget session has raised the issue of penalties imposed by the banks on farmers and labourers from rural backgrounds for not maintaining the monthly average balance in their savings accounts.

Citing information shared by the Ministry of Finance in the Lok Sabha, Seechewal said the banks have collected a total of Rs 19,000 crore as penalties from the accounts of these people over the past three years.

He questioned the Union Finance Minister and asked whether the government is considering providing relief to the account holders who are being penalised for failing to maintain the required minimum balance.