Seechewal raises issue of farmer suicides in RS

Environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal raised the issue of farmers’ suicides in the Upper House on Monday and said that the debt of the country’s farmers should be waived off on the lines of hot debts of the corporate houses.

He said that the farmers are filling the stomach of all the countrymen, but they themselves are in a bad shape. They are sleeping hungry, he added.

“The condition of the farmers of the country is pitiable. According to a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, 53,000 farmers and labourers have committed suicide from 2017 to 2021. This was because they did not get the right price for their crop. It is very unfortunate that till now the farmers have neither been given the right price for their crop nor have they been given the minimum support price (MSP) on each crop,” he said.

In such circumstances, “when will the farmers of our country get the right price for their crop? And when will agriculture become a profitable occupation? These are the big issues which the agricultural sector is facing today”, he said.

The demands accepted by the central government during the farmers’ agitation in 2021 have not been fulfilled yet, he added.

Punjab, which is called the “Granary of India”, is contributing about 40% to the country’s grain stock every year (at one time, this contribution was more than 67%) with just 1.5 per cent land of the country, he said, adding that Punjab is using 9 per cent of the fertilisers and pesticides used in the country “which is polluting our land”.

“Therefore, the need of the hour is to turn to natural farming and adopt agricultural diversification. For this, the central government should come up with a solid policy. Whenever the agricultural sector is hit by natural calamities, Punjab’s contribution to the country’s central pool increases the most,” said Seechewal.

Advertisement

The debt of the farmers should be written off along the lines of corporates so that the “breadwinner of my country can sleep peacefully at night”, he added.