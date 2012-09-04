See saw: Retail Bytes

There seems to be a sudden boom in the online retail industry with a new website mushrooming every other day. The newest one traces its origin to Punjab. Looking to address the label-conscious shopper in the state,entrepreneurs Dixit Sahni,Gaurav Bhatia and Ashish Sobti have rolled out digaaz.com,a fashion shopping portal. It clearly wants to tap into the burgeoning market of online shoppers. On offer are Salvatore Ferragamo belts,Lee jeans and Fendi sunglasses among others. While there are many international brands on offer,we also cater to budget fashion, says Sahni. The trio introduced the portal with a fashion show and a bash over the weekend. A number of models showcased outfits that are also up for sale on the website.

Three-in-One

Noted cinematographer Ravi K Chandran is set to mark his directorial debut. The artiste,who has worked on Hindi films,such as Dil Chahta Hai,Black and Ghajini,as well as several Tamil and Malayalam films,is making a trilingual film. Titled Yaan in Telugu,it will be simultaneously shot in Tamil and Hindi. The title of the film means me and is an action thriller,which Chandran will start shooting for in September. The film has Tamil actor Jiiva playing the lead for the South versions. For the Hindi version,the cinematographer-turned-director is said to be in talks with Sanjay Dutt.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App