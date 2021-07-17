Sedition case: Farmers to hold mahapanchayat in Sirsa today

A day after the Haryana Police arrested five farmers after booking them for sedition, the farm unions protesting against the agri laws in state have called a mahapanchayat Saturday to demand immediate lifting of the charge.

The Haryana Police had earlier invoked sedition charge against more than a 100 farmers for a “violent” protest against Deputy Speaker Ranbir Singh Gangwa in Sirsa on July 11. In early morning raids on Thursday, the police had arrested five farmers who are currently lodged in the judicial custody. It’s first time when any sedition case has been slapped against the farmers during the agitation that has been going on for the past nearly eight months.

Haryana Kisan Manch president Parhlad Singh Bharukhera, who too has been booked for sedition, said, “To express resentment against the FIR, the farmers burnt effigies of BJP-JJP leaders in villages on Friday. Senior leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will join our protest in Sirsa on Saturday.”

The police, meanwhile, installed barricades on roads leading to the SP office amid announcement by the farmer outfits that they will gherao the district police chief’s office to demand release of the arrested farmers. Additional force from neighbouring districts is likely to be called to Sirsa to maintain law and order.

“The BJP-JJP government is fearful because of the intense agitation against the three farm laws. That’s why attempts are being made to scare the farmers by lodging false cases under stringent sections of the IPC. Those farmers who are associated with the agitation since long and those who had shown black flags to Gangwa have been targeted. They were not involved in any violence or stone pelting. Our political opponents might have planted some anti-social elements to defame the farmer agitation,” said Bharukhera.

The police, meanwhile, lodged one more FIR against nearly 100 farmers under the charges of attempt to murder. Sirsa Civil Lines Police Station SHO Ram Niwas said that the fresh FIR was lodged on the complaint of ASI Prem Singh on Wednesday adding he had received injuries when farmers hit him with their tractor on July 11.