Punjab secretaries pulled up by CM Bhagwant Mann for not using 3,550 crore grants; officials say, ‘CM didn’t listen’

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday pulled up administrative secretaries for not utilising Rs 3,550 crore of grants from the Centre and state. The CM, who had called a special meeting of all department secretaries in Chief Minister’s office, was “visibly upset” when he told them that the government was facing criticism for borrowing money and bureaucrats had not “bothered” to utilise Rs 3,550 crore.

“The meeting ended in a few minutes. It was a monologue. The CM came, addressed us and was really upset. I can say that he was angry. He did not let anyone else speak. He told us that the government wanted to show results as soon as possible but the bureaucrats were being laggard,” said an official on the condition of anonymity. The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary VK Janjua and ACS to CM, A Venu Prasad. “He told us point blank that if we do not utilise these grants before the beginning of new year, we should be ready to face action. It appears those, who do not show spending of this money may face transfers in the coming year,” said another official.

“The CM was in no mood to listen. There were a few of us who wanted to tell him that it was not easy to utilise all the grants in six months. These grants are received after the last fiscal ending. Then the state matches them. Then tenders are floated, allotted. Sometimes only single bid is received. Nobody wants to allot tender on single bids these days,” said an official on anonymity.

Another official said that it appeared that the CM had not taken a briefing from anyone on the issue. “There are still three more months to go for the current fiscal to end. For instance, under the Amrut Scheme of Centre, about Rs 90 crore is still lying in the local bodies department’s account. The contractor finished works worth Rs 18 crore and the money was cleared to him. The rest of the money would be cleared once he gives completion of the other works. Who wants to pay him in advance only to show to the CM that the money was utilised. All these public works takes it own time.” The CM’s meeting was the buzz in the corridors of the main and mini secretariat of the state. Another official said, “We were discussing that we would rather get transferred than show utilisation of the money in the accounts. Who wants any complications in future? It is better to head an unimportant department than to face Vigilance tomorrow. We all know how overactive Vigilance is these days. All the officials want to be dead sure before they want to release money.”

The Centre release 60 to 75 per cent mostly under various schemes in the accounts of various departments. The rest of the grant is to be matched by the state. The money keeps lying in these accounts till a work is completed.

Earlier, the Centre used to release these grants in state’s treasury where these were misused by the government.

Now, the Centre has started releasing these grants in departmental accounts of the concerned scheme.