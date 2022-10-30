Security up near New Lake as Chandigarh celebrates Chhath

Thousands of people are expected to arrive at New Lake, Sector 42, to celebrate Chhath Puja Sunday evening and Monday morning. According to UT Police, adequate arrangements have been made around New Lake, around which vehicle entry will not be allowed for the next 36 hours.

Besides local residents, senior police and administrative officers are expected to attend the festival.

At least 490 police personnel, including women, have been deputed to maintain law and order at Sukhna Lake as well.

Officials said that the entry of vehicles around New Lake will be restricted from 1.30 pm. Chhath Puja is celebrated at the time of sunset and sunrise.

“We have made adequate security arrangements at New Lake. There is enough space to accommodate thousands of people,” Superintendent of Police (City) Shruti Arora said. Meanwhile, Purvanchal Welfare Association, Chandigarh, said that

Ganga jal will be poured into the water of New Lake Sunday.

The association officials including chairman Rajinder Singh, general secretary Sunil Gupta, councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabbi, met MC Commissioner, Anandita Mitra on Saturday and invited her to attend the festival at New Lake.

The civic body officials have deputed them for making the necessary arrangements. Gupta said around 40,000 to 50,000 people are expected to reach New Lake, which is a designated place to celebrate the Puja.

Thousands of devotees are also expected to visit Ghaggar river in Panchkula. Around 100 police personnel including PCR personnel have been deployed to maintain the law and order situation in the area.