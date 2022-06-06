Security up in 4 Punjab jails after MHA intel input

The security has been beefed up across jails in Punjab after an intelligence input from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sent to the Punjab Police has alerted that the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative and wanted gangster-terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, believed to be hiding in Pakistan, has “conceived a jailbreak plan in Punjab” to “ensure release of some prominent gangsters and militants”.

According to the letter accessed by The Indian Express, the “likely targets of execution could be Bathinda jail, Ferozepur jail, Amritsar jail or Ludhiana jail”. The development comes few days after Punjab witnessed back-to-back incidents of violence and security breach, allegedly planned and executed by the gangsters operating from abroad with the help of local criminals, including murder of kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian on March 14, RPG attack on police intelligence.

HQs in Mohali on May 9 and gruesome killing of singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala on May 29.

The letter written by the joint director, SIB (MHA) to Punjab Police DGP says that “according to a reliable input, Pakistan-based operative Harvinder Singh alias Rinda has conceived a jail break plan in Punjab in coming days to ensure release of some prominent gangsters and militants”.

“Besides utilising his Punjab-based cohorts, Rinda is also likely to rope in some jehadi elements in execution of the plan. The likely targets of execution could be Bathinda jail, Ferozepur jail, Amritsar jail or Ludhiana jail,” reads the letter.

Rinda, a wanted terrorist-gangster considered close to BKI chief Wadhawa Singh and ‘being protected’ by the ISI in Pakistan, is a close associate of Lakhvir Singh Landa, a gangster hiding in Canada and the key conspirator of RPG attack on Punjab Police’s intelligence HQs, said Punjab Police.

Rinda, 35, is also suspected of carrying out a terror attack at the Nawanshahr Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) building on November 8 last year. In May this year, in a joint operation of Punjab and Haryana police also arrested four terror suspects from Karnal who were allegedly travelling to Telangana to deliver a consignment of weapons, ammunition and IEDs that was dropped via drones in a field of Ferozepur, on the directions of Rinda.

Rinda is also wanted in at least four cases of murder, attempt to murder and illegal weapons by Chandigarh Police. It is suspected that Rinda reached Pakistan via Nepal after acquiring a fake passport.

A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at Punjab Police's headquarters in Mohali on May 9. According to the police, the attack was carried out by the banned pro-Khalistan outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with the backing of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and local gangsters.

In an audacious jailbreak in Punjab, on November 27, 2016, a group of at least 12 people had broken into the high-security Nabha jail of Patiala district and freed six inmates: Khalistan Liberation Force militant Harminder Singh Mintoo, militant Kashmir Singh, and gangsters Vicky Gounder (killed in an encounter with police later), Aman Dhotian, Gurpreet Sekhon and Kulpreet Singh aka Neeta Deol.

On Sunday, Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains reached Ludhiana central jail on a surprise inspection. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said that the department was taking all measures to make prisons of Punjab free from mobile phones.

“In 2.5 months of the AAP coming to power, we have recovered at least 1,000 mobile phones from jails. It is a record. We will make prisons in Punjab mobile-phone free. We will not let prisons become safe-house for gangsters in Punjab. Adequate security has been deployed across all jails in Punjab,” the minister said.