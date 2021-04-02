Security guard’s gun snatched near Dadumajra dumping ground

Two unidentified motorcyclists snatched a bag containing double barrel gun from a 70-year-old private security guard near Dadumajra dumping ground in Sector 38 (Representational)

Two unidentified motorcyclists snatched a bag containing double barrel gun from a 70-year-old private security guard near Dadumajra dumping ground in Sector 38 on Wednesday night. Besides the licensed double barrel gun, the bag also contained a pair of clothes and the victim’s documents. Police started an investigation after registering a case.

The victim security guard, Jamna Singh, was on his motorcycle when the incident took place around 9.30 pm. He was returning from his work place in Sector 47 to his house at Parrol in Mohali.



SHO of PS Maloya said, “Victim Jamna Singh reported that two men riding on a motorcycle signaled him to stop. They asked me about a location and as he was about to tell them about the place, the pillion rider snatched his bag containing the licensed double barrel gun. The two fled away and even though Singh tried to chase them, they escaped.” ens