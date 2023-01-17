‘Security breach’ at Bharat Jodo Yatra as man tries to hug Rahul Gandhi in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

A man ‘breached’ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s security and tried to hug him before he was pushed away at the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hoshiarpur on Tuesday, the sixth day of the yatra’s Punjab leg. However, the police and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring denied there was any security breach.

“I have seen the video and from the video, it appears that there was a security breach. But, I have verified the matter. It was not a security breach as per my verification,” Punjab IG (Law & Order) Gurinder Singh Dhillon said.

The incident took place on a stretch between Jhingar Khurd, from where Rahul Gandhi started the morning leg of the yatra, and Gaunspur, the first scheduled halt of the day, in Hoshiarpur district.

Follow here | Bharat Jodo Yatra Live Updates

Wearing an orange jacket with a hood, the man rushed towards Rahul Gandhi from his right, taking him by surprise. He was immediately pushed away by Warring, and subsequently pushed further away from Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

“The way the man tried to hug Rahul Gandhi was unusual as people generally shake hands with him during the yatra,” IG Dhillon said.

Dhillon, who is the overall security in-charge in Punjab for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said Rahul Gandhi’s security was multi-layered and no one from the crowd can come near him unless invited, by Rahul or the leaders accompanying him.

“He might have been called to meet Rahul. That explains why the close protection team comprising CRPF personnel did not stop him either. It was Amrinder Singh Raja Warring who was the first to push the man away. We are looking into the possibility that someone might have been invited and this man also forced his way along. I have asked the Hoshiarpur SSP to identify the man,” IG Dhillon added.

Advertisement

While Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal said that the man was “one of the local Congress activists and was with Congress volunteers”, Punjab Congress chief Warring seconded the IG’s remarks. “Some people call Rahul Gandhi ji when he walks and he (Rahul) invites them. That person is then allowed in after the checking. I am thankful to Punjab Police that our yatra is going on with their full cooperation and there is no security breach of any kind,” he said.

“The man is likely to have tried to hug Rahul out of excitement. He has just touched Rahul when he was quickly pushed away,” said Dr Raj Kumar, the Congress legislator from Chabbewal, who was walking to Gandhi’s right when the incident happened.

Even as the man was removed from the area, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders continued with the yatra.

Advertisement

IG Dhillon said that “due protocol was being followed by Punjab police” for Rahul Gandhi’s security as Punjab police personnel were first sent to Rajasthan and Haryana during the Bharat Jodo Yatra to have a look at security arrangements, following which Punjab Police put the security plan in place for the yatra.