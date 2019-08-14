Security beefed up for Independence Day in Haryana

HARYANA POLICE have made elaborate security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

“Security has been tightened across Haryana. Additional forces have been deployed at the venues where the national flag will be hoisted. Security measures have been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident. We are keeping a close eye on movement of people and vehicles across the state,” said Navdeep Virk, additional director general of police (law and order).

“Thorough checking of vehicles will be carried out at check-points round-the-clock. Patrolling has also been intensified. Police will also keep a close eye on unclaimed goods and suspicious persons. Special checking drive of trains and public transport is also being carried out in the state. In addition, close vigil is being kept at strategic locations like markets, bus stands, railway stations and hotels,” Virk added.