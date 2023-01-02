scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Foolproof security arrangements in place for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana: State home minister

The foot march organised by the Congress is slated to enter Sanauli Khurd village in Panipat district on the evening of January 5.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. (Express/File)

Adequate security arrangements have been made in Haryana for the “Bharat Jodo Yatra“, which is being led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, state Home Minister Anil Vij has said.

The yatra is set to enter Haryana in its second phase on January 5.

“We are making complete security arrangements for him (Gandhi) in Haryana,” Vij told reporters on Sunday. “We have sought route and stoppage information from them (Congress) and asked the authorities to provide full security,” he said.

The foot march organised by the Congress is slated to enter Sanauli Khurd village in Panipat district on the evening of January 5. It will cross into Haryana from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume from Delhi’s Kashmere Gate on Tuesday (January 3) and enter Loni in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh the same afternoon.

The yatra, which is currently on a winter break, will resume from the Hanuman Mandir at Kashmere Gate at 10 am on Tuesday.

The foot march covered more than 130 kilometres in its first phase in Haryana between December 21 and December 23 when it passed through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

A mass contact initiative of the Congress, the yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi in the first phase.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 12:24 IST
Fund for higher education of orphan children announces Himachal CM

