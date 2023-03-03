Security agencies tracked Amritpal Singh’s vehicle before Ajnala, says ex-Harmandir Sahib raagi who gifted Mercedes

Security agencies in Punjab were keeping track of the Mercedes SUV that Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was moving around in even before the Ajnala incident, Randhir Singh, a former raagi (hymn singer) of Harmandir Sahib and Damdami Taksal student who gifted him the vehicle, said.

“We gifted the car to Amritpal. It first came to the notice of security agencies when it was part of Amritpal’s motorcade in Maghi Da Mela at Muktsar Sahib in the second week of January. The car dealers were questioned again when Amritpal reached Mohali for Qaumi Insaf Morcha on January 29,” Randhir said in an online Facebook session with Amritpal’s supporter and friend Baghel Singh.

It was videos of self-styled Sikh preacher Amritpal on social media that made Randhir gift him the Mercedes SUV that recently hit the headlines over claims that it belonged to a businessman close to a BJP MP.

“I got attracted towards Amritpal Singh after watching his videos. The drive to baptise Sikhs is the most important task that almost every other Sikh preacher had ignored. Amritpal Singh focused on it, this is what prompted me to give him a car,” Randhir Singh, who owns a trucking business in the US, said.

Photographs of the swanky Mercedes SUV, in which Amritpal was seen on the day he and his supporters recently stormed Ajnala police station, had gone viral on social media. A Facebook vlogger from Canada was the first to allege that the SUV belonged to someone associated with the BJP, after which the Aam Aadmi Party social media team also raised a similar question on Twitter. The tweet was deleted later. It later emerged that the vehicle had changed hands multiple times before it reached Amritpal Singh.

As The Indian Express reported earlier, the Mercedes SUV was owned by Premnath Mehani, a resident of Chhatarpur, New Delhi. Mehani sold the vehicle in September 2022 through T&T Motors Dealership in New Delhi. The dealership subsequently sold it to a man named Amit Verma, a Delhi resident who runs a used car business. Sources disclosed that he had parked the vehicle at his office and further sold it to Ravel Singh, son of Sulkhan Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab on January 5, 2023.

“Initially, Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjit Singh had said that they already had two cars. But then we had to buy a car anyway as we had been planning a family visit to Punjab in the coming months,” Randhir said.

“So we looked for cars online in India. We also took the help of some car dealers. We were told that luxury cars in good condition can be bought from Delhi. The car we bought belonged to an industrialist and he wanted all the payment in white. We had no problem with that. But the process of registration of the car in Punjab was deferred as my brother went on a pilgrimage to Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra,” he added.

“There was nothing wrong in the purchase of the car but dealers were again summoned by police after the Ajnala incident and asked to complete the process of car registration in Punjab. We had to complete it anyway,” he added.

“Those who are linking Amritpal with BJP due to the SUV, they must contact the car dealers, who are in trouble because security agencies are harassing them for nothing,” said Randhir.

Randhir said his family was connected with the Damdami Taksal since Sant Kartar Singh Bhindranwale, the predecessor of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. “I started as a student of Damdami Taksal in 1982 and became raagi at Harmandir Sahib in 1994. I moved to Canada in 2002,” he revealed.

During the live session, Baghel Singh said that Amritpal Singh had two Ford Endeavour SUVs and one of these was gifted by a person in Australia.