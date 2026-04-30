Securing convictions in serious cases: 136 Chandigarh police personnel awarded DGP commendation

The Chandigarh Police on Wednesday awarded 136 personnel with the Commendation Certificate First Class (CC-1st) for their role in securing convictions across a range of serious offences, including murder, rape and cases under the NDPS and POCSO Acts.

According to the UT Police, the awards were conferred by Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Sagar Preet Hooda in acknowledgement of their consistent efforts in investigation, detection and prevention of crime. The commendations particularly highlight successful prosecution in sensitive cases, reflecting improved conviction rates and investigative standards.

Among the cases cited, a murder case registered at the Mani Majra police station (FIR No. 91/2023 under Section 302 IPC) resulted in life imprisonment for the accused. In another case from Mauli Jagran (FIR No. 05/2023), involving charges under multiple IPC sections, along with the POCSO Act, the court awarded 30 years of rigorous imprisonment.