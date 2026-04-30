Securing convictions in serious cases: 136 Chandigarh police personnel awarded DGP commendation

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The Chandigarh Police on Wednesday awarded 136 personnel with the Commendation Certificate First Class (CC-1st) for their role in securing convictions across a range of serious offences, including murder, rape and cases under the NDPS and POCSO Acts.
According to the UT Police, the awards were conferred by Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Sagar Preet Hooda in acknowledgement of their consistent efforts in investigation, detection and prevention of crime. The commendations particularly highlight successful prosecution in sensitive cases, reflecting improved conviction rates and investigative standards.
Among the cases cited, a murder case registered at the Mani Majra police station (FIR No. 91/2023 under Section 302 IPC) resulted in life imprisonment for the accused. In another case from Mauli Jagran (FIR No. 05/2023), involving charges under multiple IPC sections, along with the POCSO Act, the court awarded 30 years of rigorous imprisonment.
Several other cases, largely related to sexual offences, involving minors under the POCSO Act, led to sentences of 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. These include FIRs registered at Sector 39, Mauli Jagran, Sarangpur and Maloya police stations between 2024 and 2025. Additionally, two NDPS Act cases dating back to 2019 (PS-11) culminated in 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each.
UT Police said apart from convictions, personnel were also recognised for substantial recoveries under local and special laws, and for solving cases involving snatching, robbery, and violations under the Arms Act. “These efforts have significantly contributed to maintaining law and order and have acted as a deterrent against criminal activities,” a police officer said.
The DGP, while lauding the awardees, emphasised the importance of professionalism and integrity in policing, and urged police personnel to continue their diligent service and uphold high standards in public service.
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