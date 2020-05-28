Sectors 38, 52 out of containment zone, UT to continue strict monitoring

It was also decided that screening, surveillance and strict monitoring of the health of the residents will be continued. Express Photo: Jaipal Singh It was also decided that screening, surveillance and strict monitoring of the health of the residents will be continued. Express Photo: Jaipal Singh

After the statutory condition of completing 28 days since the last COVID positive case was reported, sectors 38 and 52 are out of containment zone now.

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore perused the report prepared by the Administration regarding the end of containment in certain pockets of Chandigarh. After detailed discussions, he approved the end of containment operations in Sector 38 from May 27 and Sector 52 from May 28.

It was also decided that screening, surveillance and strict monitoring of the health of the residents will be continued. Further, regular sanitisation measures and IEC campaign in the area will be undertaken by the municipal authorities.

The administration decided that even as containment operations ended here, random samples of fresh suspect cases, if any, will be undertaken.

“Social gathering in the area will continue to remain restricted as per the guidelines issued by Government of India and necessary social distancing, mask wearing and hygiene will be strictly enforced,” said the guidelines issued for the residents of sectors 38 and 52.

As many as 20,000 PPE kits have been made available in the three hospitals and regular monitoring of both covid patients and persons in quarantine is being done. Around 5,000 PPE kits have been donated by Trident Company, out of which 1,000 have been given to the Chandigarh Police.

Finance Secretary A K Sinha stated that arrangements are being made to send people from areas outside containment zone to their native places by train. Two hundred and twenty people from buffer zone will be sent by buses to Jammu.

As many as 211 stranded people who were caught in buffer zone of Bapu Dham Colony but hailed from Jammu and Kashmir (UT) were sent back to their native palce from Chandigarh by buses after proper medical screening.

Rajiv Tewari, nodal officer for stranded migrants, arranged for movement of stranded people of J&K(UT) who were in buffer zone of Bapu Dham back to their native place.

Adviser Manoj Parida stated that all efforts are being made to contain infection. All guidelines issued by the Health Ministry and Home Ministry are being strictly followed. He stated that the passengers coming to Chandigarh on domestic and international flights are being screened and tested strictly as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India.

