Sector 9 firing case: Chandigarh police seizes pistol, cartridges and Audi car

An automatic pistol along with three live cartridges and a white coloured Audi car was seized on Wednesday from the garage of a man wanted in the connection with the firing at Ram Avtar Batra’s liquor vend in Sector 9. The recover was made following the disclosure of Vainkat Garg, who was arrested last week.

The garage owner, Sumit Kumar Bhatia, is absconding. While he is a resident of Zirakpur, his parents reside at Sector 48 in Chandigarh. A team comprising Inspector Ram Rattan Sharma and SI Naveen Kumar seized the weapon, cartridges and the vehicle.

Earlier, the police had recovered a Honda Amaze car, in which two shooters had escaped after firing the bullets on the liquor vend.

A police officer said, “Sumit Kumar Bhatia had provided logistics to the shooters and was involved in the conspiracy. He was in the touch with the shooters, who have been identified. Raids are being conducted to arrest Sumit Kumar Bhatia, who owns a garage in Zirakpur. The weapon, cartridges and the audi car belongs to him. Vainkat Garg, a resident of Naraingarh, had disclosed the name of Sumit during his interrogation.” Garg, who was arrested on June 11, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

On June 2, in an incident of firing, two unidentified persons had shot bullets at a wine shop in Sector 9D, leaving four people injured. After firing, the shooters had escaped from the spot in a Honda Amaze car.

Thereafter, a case was registered on the complaint of one of the injured liquor vend employee, Akbar Khan, a resident of Nurpur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

During the course of the investigation, teams of the Central Sub Division, under the supervision of SDPO Central Krishan Kumar, led by Inspectors Jaspal Singh, Ram Rattan and SI Naveen Kumar, conducted the operations.

