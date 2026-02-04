Sector 65 main market in a shambles: Crores spent on drainage, roads remain in ruin; traders distressed

Repeated complaints have been submitted to the Municipal Corporation, but no concrete action has followed.

The prime commercial belt of Sector 65 (Phase 11), located opposite the dispensary and community centre, covering SCF 85 to 106 and 107 to 130 beyond, is facing severe civic neglect, with damaged roads and chronic waterlogging causing serious inconvenience to traders and visitors alike.

Despite being marked as a “no vending zone”, the area presents a grim picture of crumbling infrastructure. Local shopkeepers alleged that crores of rupees were spent on laying a drainage pipeline to ensure rainwater disposal, but the project has failed to deliver results. Neither has the waterlogging issue been resolved nor has the road been properly restored after the work.

Traders said that even light rainfall turns the stretch into a virtual pond. Mud, potholes and broken road surfaces have made the area accident-prone. Two-wheeler riders frequently skid and fall, while cars and delivery vehicles often get stuck midway. This has not only increased the risk of accidents but has also severely impacted customer footfall and daily business.