Sector 65 main market in a shambles: Crores spent on drainage, roads remain in ruin; traders distressed

The prime commercial belt of Sector 65 (Phase 11), located opposite the dispensary and community centre, covering SCF 85 to 106 and 107 to 130 beyond, is facing severe civic neglect, with damaged roads and chronic waterlogging causing serious inconvenience to traders and visitors alike.
Despite being marked as a “no vending zone”, the area presents a grim picture of crumbling infrastructure. Local shopkeepers alleged that crores of rupees were spent on laying a drainage pipeline to ensure rainwater disposal, but the project has failed to deliver results. Neither has the waterlogging issue been resolved nor has the road been properly restored after the work.
Traders said that even light rainfall turns the stretch into a virtual pond. Mud, potholes and broken road surfaces have made the area accident-prone. Two-wheeler riders frequently skid and fall, while cars and delivery vehicles often get stuck midway. This has not only increased the risk of accidents but has also severely impacted customer footfall and daily business.
Local residents and traders alleged that after laying the pipeline, the road was merely filled temporarily, without any permanent repair. At several places, the road has caved in, and the drainage pipes appear incomplete or disconnected, resulting in stagnant water remaining for days after rainfall. The shopkeepers pointed out that despite paying regular rent and taxes, they are forced to operate under deteriorating conditions.
Repeated complaints have been submitted to the Municipal Corporation, but no concrete action has followed. The traders expressed resentment that while encroachment removal drives are being carried out swiftly in other parts of the city, basic civic infrastructure in Phase 11 continues to be ignored.
Rakesh Kumar, a shopkeeper, said, “After even a mild spell of rain, customers are unable to reach our shops. Several people have slipped and suffered injuries due to waterlogging and slush, directly affecting our business.”
Another trader, Anil Kumar, stated, “After the recent rainfall, water remained stagnant for several days. The drainage pipeline appears incomplete, and the very purpose of the project has failed.”
Mithu, another shopkeeper, alleged, “After laying the pipeline, the road was left open. The unfinished work has only worsened the situation.”
A few days ago, Mohali Municipal Corporation Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu had convened a meeting with officials of the Public Health Department and the Municipal Corporation. During the meeting, clear instructions were issued to complete the pipeline work and restore the road to resolve the traders’ primary concerns.
However, when contacted, Mayor Sidhu expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of follow-up action. “Despite holding a meeting, no action is being taken by the officials. This is unacceptable,” the mayor said.
He added, “Shopkeepers of Phase 11 are trapped in a serious problem, yet the officials are unwilling to carry out the work. The government must take action against such officers.”
The traders have demanded immediate administrative intervention, proper road repair and restoration of the drainage system to ensure safety and smooth access to the market area.
