Rs 1,214-cr Sector 62 site back on the block: GMADA opens e-auction for 36 commercial properties

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Wednesday launched e-auction for 36 commercial and mixed land use (MLU) properties, with the spotlight once again on Aerocity, IT City and Sector 62.

GMADA Additional Chief Administrator (ACA) Amrinder Singh Malhi said, “The authority generated Rs3,136 crore in revenue during the previous e-auction. Encouraged by that response, GMADA has launched another round of e-auctions and is optimistic of securing strong investor participation and substantial revenue in the current bidding process.”

Among marquee offerings is the 27.78-acre MLU site at Sector 62. Notably, GMADA had earlier put the Sector 62 MLU site up for e-auction in March 2026 with a reserve price of Rs1,213.72 crore, but it failed to attract any bidders. The authority has now re-listed the property with a marginally revised reserve price of Rs1,214.16 crore, hoping to generate a better market response.