Sector 61 police post to be closed for two days, police canteen employees asked to stay at home

A day after the closing of the Chandigarh police headquarters, Sector 9 for sanitization purposes, the Sector 61 police post was closed for two days after the son of a senior constable, posted at the police post, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

The senior constable has been advised to remain in isolation. PP Sector 61 falls in the jurisdiction of the Sector 36 police station and around 40 personnel including women police personnel are posted there.

The Chandigarh police headquarters was closed for two days after at least eight employees of the UT education department were found to be Covid-19 positive. Office of the UT education department is in the same building as the police headquarters.

Meanwhile, four employees deputed in the police canteen at the headquarters were asked to stay at home for next one week precautionary.

“The decision was taken because most of the UT education department employees used to come to the police canteen to have tea, lunch and snacks. Four employees including the cook, cashier, and two workers were asked to stay in the isolation. The entire building is being sanitised properly,” said sources.

“The Sector 61 police post was closed for two days. The building of police headquarters is being sanitised. We will allow the entry of employees in the police headquarters, 9 from Wednesday in a phased manner. Only 50 per cent staff members from every wing including account branch, CRU, CID etc will be allowed to come rotation wise. Repeated precautionary instructions are being issued for all police personnel to stay safe while indulging in the routine policing work,” said SP (headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena.

“The contact tracing of eight employees of the UT education department revealed that all of them had attended a promotion party of a colleague, who also tested positive. They are staying in different localities in the Tricity. The concerned authorities were informed,” added sources.

