Sector 39: Jailed suspect bends iron bars of lock up, escapes from police station

In an incident that seems taken straight out of a Bollywood thriller, a 27-year-old man on Monday night escaped from police custody by twisting the iron bars of the lockup in which he was housed in Sector 39 police station.

Police identified the suspect as Divesh Kumar Sharma, a resident of Balongi in Mohali, who had been arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing eight high-end bicycles.

Divesh Kumar Sharma had been arrested by personnel of Palsora police post. A case was registered at PS 39.

Investigators said that Sharma apparently escaped even though there were at least around 12 policemen present inside the police station and a probe has been launched in the incident.

Police said they have registered a case against Divesh Kumar Sharma and the policemen who were present in the police station, with one police homeguard volunteer being dismissed from service so far.

The lock up in Sector 39 police station is situated on the ground floor, next to which is a storeroom used for storing case properties.

SP (city) Ketan Bansal said, “Strict disciplinary action will be taken against police personnel for this lapse. We have already booked certain police personnel.” A team of senior police officers on Tuesday visited the scene of crime as part of the probe to figure out how Sharma had managed to escape.