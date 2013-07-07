Sector 37 woman duped by astrologer

A resident of Sector 37,alleged that she was duped of her jewellery by two unknown persons at Sector 38 West on Saturday morning. According to the police,the victim was walking on the road towards her nieces residence when an unknown man asked her for directions to Sector 40. After the victim told him the way,she was stopped by an unknown woman who told the victim that the man whom she gave the directions was a very well known astrologer.

According to the police,the woman further told the victim that the unknown man could solve all the problems the victim was facing in her life. The victim,who apparently was facing some problems in her life,believed the two and asked them for a solution.

The two allegedly gave the victim a piece of cloth and asked the victim to keep all her jewellery in it. The accused then folded the cloth containing the jewelery and asked the victim to take three steps backwards. Meanwhile,the accused allegedly changed the piece of cloth with another that looked the same as the one which had the jewellery.

According to the police,the accused then asked the victim to open the cloth after reaching home and taking a bath at 5.30 pm. When the victim reached her nieces residence and opened the cloth,she realised that she had been duped as the jewellery kept in the cloth was made of iron.

According to the police,the victim was duped of her two gold bangles,one gold chain and a pair of earrings. The incident took place near Gate No 3,Sector 38 West at around 11.30 am. A case has been registered in Sector 39 police station. The police have not been able to identify the accused yet.

