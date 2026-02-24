Sector 36 in chandigarh: Youth held for stabbing woman to death in park

The Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man within 24 hours for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old woman to death in a park in Sector 36.

The accused, identified as Vinay Kumar Mandal, was apprehended from Sector 43 after sustained technical surveillance and local intelligence operations. The victim, a BA graduate working in a private company, was found critically injured Sunday evening near MCM College. She was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The case was registered on the complaint of victim’s father, a cloth-ironing vendor.

He alleged to police that his daughter had known the accused for about two years and that he had been pressuring her to marry him. The family refused due to caste differences, after which he allegedly began harassing her.