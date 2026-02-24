Sector 36 in chandigarh: Youth held for stabbing woman to death in park

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man within 24 hours for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old woman to death in a park in Sector 36.
The accused, identified as Vinay Kumar Mandal, was apprehended from Sector 43 after sustained technical surveillance and local intelligence operations. The victim, a BA graduate working in a private company, was found critically injured Sunday evening near MCM College. She was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.
The case was registered on the complaint of victim’s father, a cloth-ironing vendor.
He alleged to police that his daughter had known the accused for about two years and that he had been pressuring her to marry him. The family refused due to caste differences, after which he allegedly began harassing her.
According to the complaint, on February 22 around 7 pm, her daugther left home on her scooter saying she was going to buy chocolates. When she did not return, her mother repeatedly called her. On the fourth call, the victim reportedly said she was at Hibiscus Park and that Vinay had stabbed her.
Her family rushed to the park, where a passerby directed them to the rear side, where they found her lying in a pool of blood with severe neck injuries.
As per police, an argument had broken out between the two after he allegedly lured her there on the pretext of meeting, during which he stabbed her multiple times and fled.
Police said the victim had recently been engaged to another man at her own request, which it believe may have triggered the attack. Initial investigation suggests the crime stemmed from harassment and obsession after she distanced herself from him.
Following his arrest, the accused was interrogated and made a disclosure statement about the weapon used. Acting on his information, police recovered the knife from bushes inside the park and also seized blood-stained clothes allegedly worn during the crime.
All items were taken into possession according to legal procedure, said a police official.
Police have registered a murder case and are continuing further investigation, including analysis of CCTV footage.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Television actor Dipika Kakar, who previously had a cancerous tumour removed from her liver, has now been diagnosed with a new cyst. Her husband Shoaib Ibrahim revealed in a YouTube video that she will undergo a minimally invasive procedure to treat it, and her treatment plan may include immunotherapy. This is a common post-surgery occurrence, and she will have regular follow-ups.