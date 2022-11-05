2 enter Sector 33 house on pretext of repairing locks, escape with cash, jewellery

Two men, who claimed that they could repair old, rusted locks, made away with cash and jewellery from the house of a woman in Sector 33 in Chandigarh on Friday.

Police said both the suspects have been caught on CCTV cameras installed in the street.

According to the police, the men were street hawkers who were peddling their services out on a street in front of the residence of the victim, identified as Veerpal Kaur. The woman had called them inside for getting the locks of her almirah repaired in Sector 33.

In her complaint to the police, the victim, Veerpal Kaur, said that she had called the two men inside to repair the locks of one of her almirahs. The men repaired the locks and left the house. Later, the woman noticed that a second almirah located in another room open. On closer investigation, she found the lock of a cupboard inside the almirah open and jewellery and cash that was kept inside missing.

According to Veerpal, the stolen ornaments included two gold bangles, one diamond set, a diamond locket with a gold chain, three gold and two diamond rings, one pair of earrings, along with a diamond stud.

A police officer said, “Besides the woman, there was a house help present in the house when the two men entered the premises. The servant had left the house for a brief while when the two hawkers were repairing the almirah locks. The almirah, which allegedly had the jewellery and cash, was located in another room. We have procured footage of the two suspects from CCTV cameras of the vicinity.” A case was registered at Sector 34 police station.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, unknown persons decamped with cash amounting to around Rs 2.50 lakh and gold jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from a house in Charan Singh Colony, Mauli Jagran, on Thursday night. According to the owner of the house, identified as one Kyamuddin, the thieves entered the house after breaking the front locks. Police have launched an investigation in the case.