Sector 33 firing case: Police arrest three accomplices of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Three accomplices of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who had provided assistance to the assailants involved in the firing at the house of liquor baron Arvind Singla’s brother in Sector 33, were arrested by the police on Thursday. Police also recovered pistols and live cartridges.

In the firing in Sector 33, five assailants had opened indiscriminate fire on May 31. At least 17 bullets were fired at the house, while assailants had come looking for Rakesh’s brother Arvind Singla, who is an established liquor contractor. The shootout was carried on the behest of Lawrence Bishnoi.

During probe, one of the accused Deepak alias Deepu Banur was brought to Chandigarh from Ambala Jail on production warrant, after accomplice Sewak alias Guri, who had provided a car to the shooters, and one of the shooters Karan Sharma revealed that Banur had directed them to commit the crime.

SSP Nilambari Jagdale said that during interrogation, Deepu revealed that Sahab Singh alias Sabha, a resident of Banur, had handed over the weapons to Gurpreet alias Goldy and Sunny Ghumana, which were further handed over to the shooters.

Police said, Sahab was apprehended and a pistol, 14 live cartridges and two magazines were recovered from the forest area of Sector 50. Police claimed that they had also received information that two other Bishnoi gang members, identified as Shiva Veeran alias Shiva, a resident of Mauli Jagran and Param Dutt alias Lucky, a resident of colony number 4 who has five cases registered against him at Industrial Area PS, had conducted a recce of both Rakesh and Arvind’s houses in Sector 33.

The SSP said that both Shiva and Lucky were nabbed from Maloya, while they were on their way to meet Rajinder Singh, who works as a peon at Chandigarh MC on contractual basis, to discuss a bail matter. Police recovered a pistol, two magazines and 14 live cartridges each from Shiva and Lucky.

The pistol recovered from Sahab Singh alias Sabha, had “RIP Ankit Badhu” written on it. Badhu was a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He was killed in a encounter by Punjab police at Zirakpur in February 2019.

