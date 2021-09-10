Sector 27 robbery: One suspect held, claims of Rs 6 lakh heist being verified, say police

Chandigarh Police on Friday said they had cracked the case of the knifepoint robbery at the house of model-turned-actress Alankrita Sahai and arrested one person in the case, besides identifying three other suspects who were allegedly involved.

Police said that they had arrested one Prem, alias Motu, who is an auto driver, from Sahai Majra village in Mohali and recovered Rs 10,000 in cash and a robbed ATM card that belonged to the victim. Investigators said that Prem was an accomplice of the trio who had conducted the robbery and had dropped them at the house of Sahai on September 7 and kept a watch outside as the three men barged in and carried out the robbery.

The others involved in the crime were identified as Arjun alias Nepali, Arjun Kumar (Arjun’s namesake), and Sunil alias Sunny. Nepali is a history-sheeter and has a criminal background, sources in the police said.

Investigators said that teams had been formed to nab the other suspects and they will be arrested soon. They also added that the victim’s claim of having lost Rs 6 lakh to the robbers is also being verified.

DSP, Gurmukh Singh, said, “Prem had ferried the three to the house of the victim in Sector 27. He received Rs 15,000 for this. We are verifying the claims of the robbery amount being Rs 6 lakh. Investigations in the case is on and the remaining accused will be arrested shortly.”

Police said accused Prem had so far told them that he along with the three others — Nepali, Arjun Kumar and Sunil — had done a recce of the house a day before committing the crime on September 6 around 8pm in his auto. The day after he again dropped them at the house around noon. Police said Prem had stayed back in the auto and stood guard, ensuring that nobody raised the alarm till the time the three men were inside the house. Out of the three accused, Sunil, later came out with the ATM card of the victim and Prem drove him to an HDFC Bank ATM in Sector-30 to withdraw cash. They withdrew Rs 20,000 and divided the amount among themselves. While Prem kept Rs15,000 and the ATM card for further transactions, Sunil kept Rs 5,000 with him. Out of the Rs 15,000 that Prem received, he paid Rs 4,000 as the instalment of his auto on September 8.

SP (city), Ketan Bansal, said, “Raids are being conducted for nabbing the remaining suspects. Arjun alias Nepali has a criminal background. The victim had ordered some furniture for her home, through one Manohar Singh from Rama Industries. Four men had come to drop the ordered furniture at her house on August 30 and noticed she lived alone. On September 7, the incident took place when the victim was waiting in her house with her main door open for the maid. The three men forcibly entered her house and pushed her and asked her not to shout. Out of the three went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife and threatened to kill her if she did not hand over all her cash, ATM cards and valuables.”

Teams, with SHO PS 26, Inspector Jasbir Singh, Operation cell in-charge, Inspector Amanjot Singh, and DSP Gurmukh Singh, had been constituted to crack the case.