Sector 27 robbery: Another accused involved in robbery with actress held

The UT Police Saturday arrested Sunil, alias Sunny, alias Bihari, who was involved in the broad daylight robbery from actress Alankrita Sahai in Sector 27.

Sunny was arrested near ISBT, Sector 43. The police also recovered Rs 1,000 and Apple Air Pods, belonging to the victim, from his possession.

The police Friday had arrested the first accused identified as Prem, alias Motu, who brought three robbers to the victim’s house in his auto, on September 7.

Police said Sunil stated, that he committed the crime along with the other accused Arjun, alias Nepali (mastermind), Arjun Kumar (namesake), and Prem.

Sunny, along with the other accused had gone to the complainant’s house. While Prem stayed outside to guard, the others went inside. Police said Sunil snatched the ATM card of the complainant and Arjun threatened her to reveal the pin. After getting the pin, he left the house to withdraw cash from an ATM. While leaving the house, he picked up Apple Air Pods, the police said.

DSP Gurmukh Singh said that Sunny and Prem went to HDFC ATM Sector 30 to withdraw cash.

Sunny withdrew an amount of Rs 20,000 in two instalments and divided the amount with Prem.

He gave Rs 15,000 to Prem and kept Rs 5,000 with him. He also gave the ATM card to Prem and told him the pin for further withdrawal of money. He spent Rs 4,000 out of the Rs 5,000, Police said raids are being conducted to arrest two absconding accused.

A case of robbery, molestation and illegal confinement was registered at PS 26.