Chandigarh sector 26 grain market: Police arrest three for charging fee at market entry gate

Two days after the Punjab and Haryana high court ordered the police to file a case against the parking contractor at Grain Market-26 for charging entry fee, police have registered a case and arrested three employees of the parking contractor Saturday.

The arrested were identified as Mohammed Amir, Mohammed Jahid and Mandeep Singh, residents of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26. A case was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

The petition in Punjab and Haryana high court was filed by Amit Kumar Bansal and other residents of the Sector 26 grain market which is an SCF (Shop-Cum-Flat).

The petitioners, through counsel Arpandeep Narula, had argued that the contractor was charging an entrance fee at the entry of the grain market and would also charge the resident even if they would not park in the space allocated for the market’s visitors. Hence, instead of charging a parking fee, the contractor was charging an entrance fee. As neither any tender was floated for an entrance fee nor was such a fee ever levied by the authority, this was illegal, the counsel contended.

Advocate Narula had argued that the contractor could only charge fees for the 12 allocated sites in the grain market and is not allowed to charge an entry fee.

Police said that a case was registered under the charges of extortion, cheating, illegal confinement and criminal conspiracy.