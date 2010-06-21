Sector 24 clash: Three accused still absconding

The Chandigarh Police has failed to nab three of the five persons accused of the murder of 22-year-old Tejinder Mattoo,in Sector 24 on Thursday night. A student of a hotel management institute,Mattoo was staying with his cousin in Sector 24.

Of the five persons named in the FIR,only twoNavdeep Sharma and Manu Sharma have been arrested till now. They were remanded to police custody by a local court on Friday. Despite two days of interrogation of the two accused,the police have not made any headway in the case. They have also not recovered the weapons used in the crime as yet.

Three accused,Shibbi alias Shivcharan and Kafil,both residents of Baterla village,and Donald,a resident of Maloya are still at large. Police officials claim that they have conducted raids at various places to nab the accused,but have not been successful till now. Their houses are locked and their family members are also not in the area. We are working on certain leads and will soon nab them, said one of the senior officials. Besides Tejinder Mattoo,who succumbed to injuries,his cousin Salim and friends Ajit and Montu had also sustained severe injuries. The victims had also claimed that they were attacked by a group of 8-10 persons. But even the complainant could identify on five of the assailants,who have been named in the FIR. The rest of the accused are yet to be identified.

All the assailants were in the age group of 20-25 years. They were all first-time criminals. If the police cannot arrest them,one can imagine their efficiency in catching hardcore criminals, said a relative of one of the victims.

My son will never return but all those who killed him must be punished, said Janak Raj,Mattoos father.

