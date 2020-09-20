Sector 23 murder: Chandigarh Police clueless about suspect

The Chandigarh Police is yet to find any clue to murder suspect Mandeep Singh in connection with the murder of his wife Jyoti Devi. The police are also clueless about the victim’s nine-year-old elder son, who was last seen with his father.

The police said three teams are conducting searches in Punjab.

Mandeep’s car was found abandoned in Punjab. Jyoti was found dead at her government quarter in Sector 23 following the disclosure of her elder son Ishmeet Singh, 13, who had been thrown into Neelo stream in Ludhiana by Mandeep Singh on September 14, but he luckily survived. The body was found on Tuesday night. A case of murder was registered at Sector 17 police station. Ishmeet Singh in his statement before a magistrate had stated that his father Mandeep Singh told him that his mother is a COVID-19 positive patient. However, the COVID-19 test of the body conducted posthumously had ruled out the COVID-19 traces in the body.

One killed, one critically injured as truck hits two-wheeler at Kurali

Mohali: A man riding a scooty was killed and his brother, riding pillion, sustained severe injuries after a truck hit them near a hockey stadium in Kurali. The incident took place Friday evening. Police registered a case and initiated a probe in the matter, however, the truck driver has not been identified yet.

The complainant in the case, Harpreet Singh told the police that his nephews, Sehajpreet Singh and Amanpreet Singh, had gone to his grocery shop at Kurali bus stand and on their way back, as they reached near the hockey stadium, a rashly driven truck hit their scooty.

“Sehajpreet was riding pillion, while Amanpreet was driving when a speeding truck hit their scooty. Both Amanpreet and Sehajpreet fell and sustained injuries. Sehajpreet died on the spot after his head had hit the road and Amanpreet sustained serious injuries in the accident. I took him to PGI in Chandigarh in a private vehicle,”

Harpreet Singh said in his complaint.

A case was registered under the Sections 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others ), 304-A (death due to negligence), 427 (mischief, damage caused to the amount of fifty rupees), 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kurali (City) police station. ENS

Underage driver kills garbage collector

Chandigarh: Arjun, a 27-year-old garbage collector, was killed when a speeding canter being driven by an underage boy, hit him at Dadumarja T-point, at around 7.15 am on Saturday. Police have apprehended the juvenile.

The victim was a resident of Sector 38West and was married.

The juvenile’s father is a professional canter driver. Police sources said the juvenile was driving the canter for joy riding. His father brought the canter on Friday night and parked it outside the house. Police said Saturday morning when juvenile’s father was sleeping, the juvenile took the keys and went on a drive. He lost control at Dadumajra T-point and hit Arjun. The victim was rushed to GMSH-16, where he was declared brought dread.

Police said that the juvenile is 17-year-old. “The boy’s father was sleeping when he picked the key and took the canter for joy riding. He was released on regular bail,” said a police officer. A case was registered at PS Maloya. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.