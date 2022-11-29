Sector 15 residents up in arms, want area liquor vend to go

The residents of Panchkula are up in arms against a liquor vend and a tavern inside Sector 15, which allegedly has been staying open till 4 am becoming a cause of nuisance for locals of the area.

On Monday, members of the Citizens’ Welfare Association Panchkula (CWA) and residents of Sector 15 came together to stage a protest and urged the authorities to take action against the vend. The residents said they have sent a communication to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Assembly Speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta, and the district Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, along with other senior bureaucrats, highlighting their problems.

“The excise and taxation department of Haryana has allowed this ‘Wine & Liquor Shop’ to open in the thickly-populated residential area of Sector 15. More than 20,000 people reside in this area. There were protests even before the liquor vend had been set up. We had urged authorities to not allow the shop to come up here, and instead shift it out somewhere else. The Haryana government did not listen to the demands of the residents. The liquor shop came up followed by a hall where one drink the liquor as well as dine-in,” said SK Nayar, president, Citizen’s Welfare Association Panchkula. He claimed that the vend had been flouting norms of the administration, which clearly state that no liquor can be served at establishments after midnight.

A senior police officer said, “The owner of the liquor vend at Sector 15 has been keeping his place open and serving liquor for the last one and a half months. The particular owner has permission to sell liquor till 4 am and he has deposited an additional fee for the same as per the excise policy of Haryana. So far, we have not received any complaint regarding the vend from local residents”.