Sector 15 of Panchkula sealed as couple test positive

During the door-to-door screening in Sector 15, Panchkula, on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) During the door-to-door screening in Sector 15, Panchkula, on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

AS RESIDENTS of one of the most congested sectors of the city, Sector 15, prepared to go to bed on Tuesday, announcements were made, informing them that the sector has been sealed and they are not to step out of their homes.

It was late Tuesday evening when a 44-year-old woman resident of Sector 15, without any self-declared travel history or contact with a positive case, had tested positive for novel coronavirus at the Civil Hospital of Panchkula. As the administration flung into action, late night meetings were held and in an order passed by the Deputy Magistrate, the whole sector was notified as containment zone and sealed off.

Since then, the health authorities have traced and isolated at least 16 family members while other contacts are still being traced. As many as six doctors belonging to a private hospital of Sector 11, including a senior doctor, a nurse and X-ray technician who she had visited after developing symptoms have also been isolated at Civil Hospital. According to the health department, the contacts belong to distant towns, including Mohali and Narayangarh. While husband tested positive late Wednesday, the test reports of all are awaited. Contacts of husband are being traced.

“We are very close to zeroing in on the place from where she picked it up,” said a senior official of the Civil Hospital of Panchkula. The trace has led the team to Pathankot in Punjab where she had attended the funeral of an extended relative on March 18. According to sources, some of her extended relatives in Pathankot too had tested positive and upon the intimation of the CMO Panchkula on Wednesday, more have been quarantined.

The woman reportedly was hiding her travel history and it was only after her phone locations were traced that the administration came to know about her travel out of state.

The doctors have found that the patient had developed symptoms as early as April 2 and started self-medication. She then visited a private hospital of Sector 11 on April 6 and was sent back home as she had no travel history. It was only on April 11 when she presented herself with severe symptoms that she was referred to the Civil Hospital and tested for the novel coronavirus.

The patient had kept working for the post office of Sector 15 as an agent till the lockdown began.

The administration, in a press release issued late Wednesday evening, revealing the names of both the patient, Sonia Mahajan, as well as the doctor who treated her, Dr Rishi Nagpal, has asked any persons who might get left during the contact tracing to self-isolate and report themselves for their own advantage.

The hospital authorities are now readying themselves in case the total number of cases increases. “We are expecting more cases to come in as it is a cluster. We are strategising how we will manage them. We will be sending patients who need oxygen or ventilators to private hospitals for treatment where we had initially earmarked several beds,” said a senior doctor at the civil hospital.

The residents of the sector, which was sealed all of a sudden, are facing an acute shortage of supply of daily essentials as all shops, markets, et al have been closed and nobody can move out of their houses. A medical unit too has been placed on the boundary of the only entry into the sector on the gurdwara side. After a hue and cry, milk packets were sent in on rehris at noon on Wednesday. The police are further planning on opening three pharmacies per day. Patrolling of the area is being done 24×7 by a team of almost 20 police officials on two 12-hour shifts.

The area was sanitised at least twice by MC officials and health teams have been conducting a door-to-door survey.

