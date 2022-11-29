Sector 11 residents oppose proposed underpass and underground parking lot

The residents of Sector 11 have opposed the proposed underpass and underground parking project that will come up in Sector 11 market. The project is mostly meant to cater to the traffic coming to the PGI, which falls just across the road. However, Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said that she has received two representations, one for the project and one against it.

These residents have also sent a representation to the Municipal Commissioner “to drop the proposed underpass and underground parking project opposite Sector 11 market”.

In a communiqué signed by more than 50 residents, they have conveyed to the authorities stating “the project is of no benefit to the residents and visitors”.

“It is a grandiose plan which will cost the exchequer more than Rs 100 crore, thereby wasting taxpayers’ money,” they said in a statement.

Commissioner Mitra while speaking to The Indian Express said, “We have received two contradictory representations from market associations and residents. Some suggestions have also been received. The same has been forwarded to the consultant who is now incorporating the suggestions. We will put them back in public domain once the changes are made.”

The residents stated that this project is coming up intending to solve the PGIMER parking issue.

“Rather than improving the parking capacity within PGI and removing encroachments by vendors, the MC has come up with a proposal fraught with faults and inconvenience to all those who are in proximity. The Sector 11 residents have already lost the comfort of an all commodity and services market, with the defeating of self-contained and self-sufficient sectors conceived by Le Corbusier. The proposed underground parking will be inconvenient and time-consuming for those who visit Sector 11 for medical emergency needs,” they said in the statement.

They also stated that “no one will use the underground parking”.

“This will make them park in the nearby places and not use the underground parking. So houses on V-4 road and 11-D will end up becoming surface parking area with loss of peace, tranquillity and quality living. The MC has failed miserably to control encroachments and vendors in the area and now seems hell-bent on creating a haven for more vendors, idlers, destitute attendants and gamblers. The accessibility to the market for residents and visitors will be badly hit, if the project is taken up,” they said, adding that the fate of the proposed underground parking in terms of quality, its utility, timely completion and retaining all features as promised is highly suspected as extension of completion dates and cost revisions are common.

No consent given for the project

The local resident welfare association said that in an earlier communiqué to MC, they had “not given a clear consent to this project and pointed out more than sixteen serious aberrations”.

“We rather suggest that the parking and traffic issue can be resolved with simple measures without ruining the livelihood and properties of so many stakeholders,” they said, adding that let the “PGIMER expedite the construction of new multi-storey parking building in their campus for which work tender already floated and bids submitted”.

They also felt that with this project, the MC can also end up in a compensation conflict in case of any structural damage to old buildings closeby caused due to deep digging.

“Any damage to sewerage, water supply etc. etc., will also cause a lot of inconvenience,” they said.

The civic body states that the project will be completed before two years.