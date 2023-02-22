scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

Sector 11 deemed best police station for 2022 by MHA

As per details, Inspector Jasbir Singh, has investigated at least 11 cases of murder and secured convictions against the suspects in all the cases.

chandigarh police stations, indian expressInspector Jasbir Singh. (Express Photo)

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday deemed the Sector 11 police station to be the best in Chandigarh in its annual ranking of police stations for the year 2022.

A communication in this regard was sent to the Chandigarh Police by the Centre on Tuesday. Sector 11 police station is headed by SHO Inspector Jasbir Singh. A Certificate of Excellence — undersigned by Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla, as well as Union Home Minister, Amit Shah — was also issued to the police station.

In 2020 and 2021, Sector 26 police station had been declared the best police station in the annual ranking of police stations, respectively. Interestingly, Inspector Jasbir Singh, was the SHO of Sector 26 police station in both 2020 and 2021.

A police officer said, “Many aspects, including the level of investigation, public dealing, atmosphere of the police station and a secret report about the police station personnel were considered while selecting the best police station in one district and Union Territory.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
Bhupender Yadav: ‘EPF interest rate for FY23 will be recommended be...
Bhupender Yadav: ‘EPF interest rate for FY23 will be recommended be...
More from Chandigarh

As per details, Inspector Jasbir Singh, has investigated at least 11 cases of murder and secured convictions against the suspects in all the cases.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 10:55 IST
Next Story

Kenny Sebastian had to tell himself not to ‘destroy’ Sonam Kapoor with his comebacks during ‘bizarre’ interview: ‘I can be brutal’

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close