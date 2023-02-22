Sector 11 deemed best police station for 2022 by MHA

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday deemed the Sector 11 police station to be the best in Chandigarh in its annual ranking of police stations for the year 2022.

A communication in this regard was sent to the Chandigarh Police by the Centre on Tuesday. Sector 11 police station is headed by SHO Inspector Jasbir Singh. A Certificate of Excellence — undersigned by Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla, as well as Union Home Minister, Amit Shah — was also issued to the police station.

In 2020 and 2021, Sector 26 police station had been declared the best police station in the annual ranking of police stations, respectively. Interestingly, Inspector Jasbir Singh, was the SHO of Sector 26 police station in both 2020 and 2021.

A police officer said, “Many aspects, including the level of investigation, public dealing, atmosphere of the police station and a secret report about the police station personnel were considered while selecting the best police station in one district and Union Territory.”

As per details, Inspector Jasbir Singh, has investigated at least 11 cases of murder and secured convictions against the suspects in all the cases.